Zakyntos jolted by 4.3-magnitude quake

TAGS: Earthquake

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattled the Ionian island of Zakynthos at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Geodynamic Institute in Athens.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The tremor struck 67 kilometers off the island capital at a depth of 2.4 kilometers. The island was hit by a powerful 6.4-magnitude quake last October.

