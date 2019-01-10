FYROM name deal a ‘model’ for other regional problems, Tsipras says

The deal reached between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name dispute can be a “model” for solving other problems in the region, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Thursday.



Tsipras was speaking during a joint press conference with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens.



Describing Greece as a “pillar of stability in the region,” Tsipras said that the country, “from a part of the problem in the crisis is now part of the solution.



In her comments, Merkel said that “the name agreement with North Macedonia creates clarity and allows North Macedonia to join the EU and NATO. It will not only benefit Greece and North Macedonia but all of Europe.”



Responding to a journalist’s question, Merkel rejected speculation of a trade-off between Greek support for the Prespes accord and creditors’ approval of the cancelation of a planned round of pension cuts.



“There is no relation between the name deal and economic measures,” she said.