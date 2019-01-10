Cyprus woman fined for racist and xenophobic comments on Facebook

A woman was fined 800 euros after a court found her guilty of voicing racist and xenophobic comments on Facebook.



The incident occurred two years ago when a Facebook user made two racist comments under a photo of a child posted on Facebook by the father of the child. A citizen, took screenshots of the exchange and informed the Commissioner for the Protection of Children's Rights Leda Koursoumba who in turn forwarded the case to the Attorney General and the Chief of Police.



The court accused the woman of having distributed and made available racist and xenophobic material on the internet that promotes discrimination, hatred or violence.



The woman admitted her guilt.



The law on offenses involving the dissemination of racist and xenophobic material through computer systems provides for imprisonment of up to 5 years, a fine of up to 20000 euros or both.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]