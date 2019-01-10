BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Car sales last year highest since 2010

Economy

Car sales climbed past the 100,000 mark in 2018 for the first time since 2010, according to figures published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Thursday.

However, while the market’s expansion may be positive, it does not suffice to offset the huge losses it suffered since Greece entered the bailout mechanism.

It also remains a long way from the performance before 2010, when annual car sales were far above 200,000.

Data showed that 103,322 cars circulated in Greece for the first time in 2018, up 11.7 percent from the 88,001 cars sold in 2017. In 2010 sales had amounted to 140,722 cars.

