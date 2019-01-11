Meeting between Tsipras, Kammenos cancelled

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos has announced the cancellation of a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday where the government partners were expected to discuss the future of the leftist-led coalition.

Going into a meeting with the parliamentary group of the junior Independent Greeks party, Kammenos said that the meeting had been put off as a result of Thursday's postponement in Skopje on Thursday of a debate in parliament on the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

“We decided to put off the meeting with the prime minister until the complication in FYROM is resolved,” Kammenos told journalists as he came out of the meeting.

Kammenos added that he is in communication with the prime minister but that talks between the two partners, who have been split over the name deal, cannot continue on the basis of “scenarios.”