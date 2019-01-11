Educators clash with police at Athens protest rally

Angry educators clashed briefly with riot police during a demonstration outside Parliament in Athens on Friday that coincided with a visit to Greece by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Hundreds of secondary teachers gathered on Syntagma Square, where security is particularly tight due to the German official's visit, demanding the withdrawal of legislation making changes to the way educators are appointed in the public school system.

A few dozen protestors tried to push their way into Parliament, but were thwarted by riot police, who used tear gas.