Kammenos backs down from threat to quit coalition

Panos Kammenos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s right-wing coalition ally, on Friday appeared to have backed down from a threat to quit the government ahead of a vote on the Prespes deal.



“Our only difference in the coalition government concerns the name Macedonia. Everything else can be resolved in Parliament,” Kammenos, Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader and defense minister, said in a tweet.



“There is no question of confidence in the government unless this is associated with the Prespes accord where the [party] will make its decisions before I brief the prime minister on them,” he added.



Earlier Friday, ANEL lawmakers rejected a request by Kammenos to seek the withdrawal from cabinet of party officials.



Meanwhile a meeting between Tsipras and Kammenos scheduled for Friday was cancelled, the latter said, due to developments in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) where the debate on the ratification of the name deal was put on hold Thursday.