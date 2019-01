“Godfather of swing” Ray Gelato and his Enforcers band take up a residency at the Half Note through January 14, with an explosive program of swing and rock n' roll classics. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and admission costs 20, 25 or 30 euros.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr