Karabeti & Mitsias | Athens | January 12-19

Two respected local talents, actress/singer Kariofyllia Karabeti and vocalist Manolis Mitsias, join forces at the Parnassos Literary Society for a series of concerts of emblematic Greek poetry that has been set to music, including poems by Sappho, Dionysis Solomos, Giorgos Seferis, Odysseas Elytis and Yiannis Ritsos. Performances start at 9.30 p.m. and admission costs 10-30 euros.

Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square,

tel 210.322.1917