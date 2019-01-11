Requiem | Athens | January 11 & 12

Photo: Myrto Apostolidou

Choreographer Alexis Tsiamoglou presents “Requiem: A Choreographed Portrait,” at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday and Sunday. In this original piece, dancer Niovi Benou presents a solo in which she approaches the creative process of dance much as a painter would approach the process of putting his or her feelings on the canvas. Shows start at 9 p.m. and general admission costs 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr