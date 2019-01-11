Policeman injured by hooded assailants in central Athens

One officer was injured when about 50 hooded individuals attacked policemen outside the Athens University of Economics and Business in central Athens on Friday afternoon.



The unknown assailants exited the university's side gate on Antoniadou street and hurled stones, wooden sticks and other objects against the officers sent to tackle illicit trade outside the campus.



According to information, the driver of the police bus parked outside the university fired in the air to scare off the attackers who run back inside the university.



Police has detained three people.