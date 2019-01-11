Zaev has secured majority to ratify constitutional changes

The government of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has secured the parliamentary majority required to finalize the four constitutional amendments that will change the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to North Macedonia, a ruling party spokesman cited by MIA news agency reported on Friday.



According to to MIA, ruling party SDSM and the opposition party BESA, led by Bilal Kasami, have reached an agreement ahead of a session to vote on the amendments.



The voting session is expected to begin shortly.



On Thursday, Zaev told reporters in Skopje that he had not yet secured support from the required two-thirds of the 120-seat parliament, or 80 lawmakers. A planned parliamentary session on the matter Friday was postponed.