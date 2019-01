Police said on Friday they have arrested two more suspects who allegedly took part in a soccer-related attack by a gang of hooligans against a group of eight people in downtown Thessaloniki in April 2017 that left one person dead.

The two men, aged 21 and 19, were charged with voluntary manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm.

Another three men, aged 22, 27, 30 and 31, were arrested and charged in October last year.