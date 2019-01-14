Farmers in northern Greece gearing up for Jan 28 protest

Farmers are to drive their tractors out onto national roads on January 28 to protest the impact of austerity measures on their income, calling for tax breaks, the restoration of revoked benefits and protection for overindebted homeowners.

The decision for action was taken at a meeting in Serres of farmers from across northern Greece. Farmers from the Peloponnese and central Greece are to meet next week and are expected to join the protest.

Farmers are also calling on the government to reduce their rising production costs by waiving taxes on oil, reduce electricity charges and to abolish value-added tax on agricultural equipment and supplies.