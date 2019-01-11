Civil Protection Authority says suspicious letters are harmless

The Civil Protection Authority said on Friday that the suspicious envelopes sent to universities around the country this week did not contain any toxic substances, only an industrial adhesive identified in the first letter.

Samples from the letters were analyzed by the General Chemical State Laboratory in Athens.

Fire service teams on Friday collected more letters from universities and other buildings in the country, raising their total number to 28. The majority reached the universities they were addressed to, while others were intercepted at post offices. One of the letters was mailed to the Moria migrant reception center on the island of Lesvos.

Most of the envelopes appear to have been mailed from Kerala, India, while two were sent from Oman and Doha, Qatar.

Several people received medical attention for mild irritations to their mouth and nose.