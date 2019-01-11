Six men slated for deportation escape from Aliens' Bureau

Six foreign nationals who were slated for deportation escaped from a detention area in the Aliens’ Bureau on Petrou Ralli Street in downtown Athens early on Friday morning.

According to reports, four Algerians, a Syrian and a Moroccan pulled apart the bars of their cell window on the second floor at around 5.20 a.m. and most likely used bed sheets to climb down. They left the complex undetected by police guards.

One of the Algerian suspects was later tracked down and arrested. The remaining five were still at large on Friday night. A police officer was lightly injured during the arrest.