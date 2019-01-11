NATO chief congratulates Zaev on name deal vote

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has congratulated Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on the successful completion of the revision of the Balkan country’s constitution in line with the so-called Prespes accord signed with Greece in June.



“I congratulate PM Zoran Zaev on the parliament’s final vote on the Prespa agreement. NATO strongly supports the full implementation of the agreement, which is an important contribution to a stable and prosperous region,” the NATO chief said in a tweet.



