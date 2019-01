Dimitris Sioufas, a former New Democracy minister and Parliament speaker from 2007 to 2009 died on Friday. He was 75.

ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the former conservative lawmaker, who was born in the northern town of Karditsa, left behind an “important legacy” in all the ministries he worked in and “set an example as Parliament speaker, earning the respect of the entire political world.”