A new cold weather front expected to sweep in on Saturday is likely to put additional pressure on the country’s already stretched natural gas and electricity systems.

Concerns stem from the fact that lignite reserves are dwindling fast at the power stations of Public Power Corporation, and the gas-powered plants are being asked to fill in for the possible deficit in output from lignite-fired units. The Revithoussa terminal, meanwhile, does not have the contingency reserves it needs and scheduled liquefied natural gas cargo deliveries may not suffice to cover demand.

Thursday’s decision by the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE), asking gas-powered plant operators to store contingency quantities, may aggravate the situation as it could deprive the system of some 67,000 cubic meters of gas. RAE is also threatening fines against power producers who do not comply with this decision.