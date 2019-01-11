The market of new-generation fixed-line broadband internet connections has finally started moving in Greece.

According to the statistics of the National Commission for Telecommunications and Post (EETT), up to the summer of 2018 some 2,700 connections were installed concerning speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) or more.

While this figure represents less than 0.1 percent of the installed fixed broadband connections in Greece, it points to Greek users’ desire for ultra-high internet speeds – these new connections have been installed in less than nine months as they only became available in this country in October 2017.

The market, however, appears to be wary of the new technologies on offer, as only nine households made the transition to the more expensive connections of 200 Mbps, out of the 2,649 new users of the ultra-high-speed connections.

The bulk of households making new connections opted for the relatively cheaper category of 30-50 Mbps. This category, known as VDSL, now boasts 500,000 customers across the country. In contrast, users of ADSL, the traditional slower connections, are decreasing.