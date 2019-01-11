It would be a huge understatement to say that the Greek people have been through a lot in the past few years – due mainly to the crippling economic crisis and all that its has entailed, not least the intense feeling of collective humiliation.

The sense of mortification has undoubtedly been further fueled by several of the country’s exasperated partners, who have not shied from publicly wagging their finger at Greece to an excessive degree at different points of the protracted crisis.

This sensitivity, it seems, is something that larger countries have the tendency to ignore, or simply cannot understand when dealing with issues like the name dispute, and all its implications for the Greek people.

The ill-advised attempt to rush developments and the idea of piling pressure on a country will arguably bring the opposite results from those intended.