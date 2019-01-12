Zaev calls on Greek MPs to ratify Prespes accord

Zoran Zaev, the Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), called on Greek lawmakers to ratify the Prespes accord during a press conference on Saturday, a day after his country's Parliament approved the constitutional amendments required under the deal with Greece.



“I am convinced Greek lawmakers will recognize their great role in this historic moment. I believe Greece will ratify the agreement and will be the first country to sign the protocol for our accession to NATO,” he was quoted as saying by local media.



Zaev said the agreement, which stipulates that FYROM will change its name to North Macedonia, will help the two sides overcome the isolation and misunderstandings caused by the 27-year-old dispute.



He also thanked the MPs who voted in favor of the four amendments on Friday.