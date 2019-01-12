Police probe harassment charge against bus driver

Police in western Attica are investigating accusations that a bus driver sexually harassed a 15-year-old boy on one of his routes.



The teenager’s mother lodged the complaint with the Elefsina police department. According to her deposition to the police, at some point during the journey, the driver harassed her son, who started shouting.



The bus driver then stopped the bus and the boy disembarked, according to the mother’s account of the events. Police said they were investigating the accusations with “great caution.”