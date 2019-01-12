Former conservative minister's funeral to be held Monday

The funeral of Dimitris Sioufas, a former New Democracy minister and Parliament speaker, is to be held at the First Cemetery of Athens on Monday.



Sioufas’s family asked that the funeral’s expenses not be covered by the state, the Interior Ministry said.



Sioufas was health minister from 1992 to 1993 and development minister from 2004 to 2007, when he became the speaker of the House, a role he held until 2009. He died on Friday, aged 75.



New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Sioufas left an “important legacy” in all the ministries he worked in and “set an example as Parliament speaker, earning the respect of the entire political world.”