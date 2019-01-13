Everything that is happening both on and – especially – off the stage of Greek politics is unprecedented and sad.

Political parties are being pulled apart, lawmakers have turned their support and their seat in Parliament into bargaining chips, and the political landscape grows increasingly toxic and uncertain with every day that passes.

The damage that is being caused by this instability and what is increasingly looking like a long period of uncertainty is indisputable.

Most obviously, the situation has caused the state to basically grind to a halt and frozen all movement on the investment front.

The government may buy a few more months with some tactical maneuvering but it is losing momentum and clout.

We are in danger of sinking into a quagmire and the only way out is to have a new government with a clear mandate.