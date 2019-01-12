Driving dicey in bad weather

The continuing bad weather played a role in various problems around the country on Saturday, including landslides and a snowplow accident, while storms contributed to hazardous driving conditions.

The landslide occurred on Saturday near the road between Pounta and Kalavryta in the Peloponnese.

The road was reopened following the removal of boulders and earth. No one was injured but authorities urged drivers to show caution amid reports of landslides in many parts of Greece.

The snowplow toppled over during efforts to clear a road near the village of Samarina near Grevena in northern Greece.

The accident occurred due to icy conditions, according to local reports. No one was injured.