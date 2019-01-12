Teachers break into state TV studios, interrupt news

A group of substitute teachers broke into the studios of state TV ERT shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, interrupting the main news bulletin.

The news were showing a report on domestic politics when a loud banging, coming offstage, was heard. The newscaster suddenly announced, mid-report, that the bulletin was being interrupted for advertisements. Then, the (pre-recorded) weather bulletin was transmitted, and more ads. Finally, a canned “what happened on this day” film was televised.

A low-resolution video on twitter shows a group of people entering the studio chanting “people, don’t keep your heads down, the only way is resistance and struggle.”

The news bulletin has since resumed.

The teachers have been protesting recently, demanding permanent jobs in state schools. On Friday, they gathered outside Parliament and briefly clashed with police, who responded with tear gas. A protester was shown trampling on and kicking a wreath that German chancellor Angela Merkel had laid earlier Friday on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, outside Parliament.