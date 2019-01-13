FYROM FM says was assured Greece "strongly committed" to name deal

Nikola Dimitrov, foreign minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, told a press conference in the capital Skopje Sunday that he has been “assured” by Greek Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos that Athens remains “strongly committed” to completing its part of the name deal, the resignation of junior coalition partner Panos Kammenos notwithstanding.

“I was assured (by Katrougalos) that the Greek government remains strongly committed, in accordance with its national interests, to complete (its part of) work with the Prespa agreement”, Dimkitrov said.

He added that his country is sending a message to Greece that it is “time for the two neighboring countries to make a step toward close, strategic partnership”.

[AP]