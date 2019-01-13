Kammenos' final act, from Imia
Always one for the grand gesture, outgoing Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, decided to use the ministerial Huey helicopter _ which he mistakenly calls HU1 instead of UH-1 in his Tweet _ to fly over the Imia islets, site of a 1996 incident between Greece and Turkey that brought the to countries to the brink of war.
Turkey, which disputed the sovereignty of the uninhabited islets, managed to land, undetected, a contingent of special forces on one of them on the night of 27/28 January 1996. A Greek helicopter sent to investigate crashed _ the reason remains unknown or not divulged _ and the three naval aviators in it, Christodoulos Karathanasis, Panagiotis Vlahakos, and Ektoras Gialopsos, were killed. Further escalation was averted through US intervention.
Overflying the islets, Kammenos threw a wreath into the sea in memory of the three aviators. His passage at the Defense Ministry had begun with a similar gesture in January 2015.
Kammenos tweeted, in Greek (caps his): Final Act...where the journey begun. IMIA, now. Honor to the HEROES VLAHAKOS KARATHANASSIS GIALOPSOS and ALL WHO DIED FOR FAITH AMD FATHERLAND THE NATION BOWS. I thank my aides de camp, pilot Col. Philippou and the crew of HU1 for all these years.
