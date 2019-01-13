MONDAY

The winter sales period begins, continuing until February 28.

Primary and secondary education teachers plan to hold a demonstration in Syntagma Square, central Athens, from 3 p.m., in the context of a 24-hour strike by the Hellenic Federation of Teachers (DOE).



The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the November reading of its import price index in industry.

TUESDAY

The parliamentary committee for the constitutional review will deliver its report to the plenary of the House.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is scheduled to release its September statistics on visitor numbers at museums and archaeological sites, its October figures on building activity and the November readings of its input and output price indexes for agricultural and livestock production.

WEDNESDAY

The French-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host a dinner at a central Athens hotel at which European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici will be the special guest. The commissioner will also hold meetings with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, among other Greek officials.

An event titled “Human Resource Management through the Use of Business Intelligence and Data Analysis” will take place at 4 Kastorias Street in Gerakas, Athens, organized by the Greek People Management Association. From 6 to 9 p.m. (Info: gpma@otenet.gr)

The Young Executives Shipping (YES) Forum will hold an open day at Piraeus and Salamina. (Info: yes-forum.com)

THURSDAY

The Economy Ministry and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) will be hosting an informative event titled “Financing Options for Exporting Enterprises” at the chamber’s headquarters at 7 Academias Street in Athens. The event starts at 2.30 p.m. (Info: www.acci.gr)

The online platform for applications regarding social dividend handouts reopens for 24,000 citizens so that they can correct their personal details. It will remain open until January 21.

Workathlon holds its 2nd Interactive Hospitality Talent Fair at the Capsis Hotel in Thessaloniki. (Info: www.workathlon.com/event/thessaloniki)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its November report on the Greek merchant fleet.

FRIDAY

The annual conference of the International Financial Architects (IFA) Academy is scheduled to get under way in Athens. The venue for the event, which ends on Sunday, is the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: ifaacademy.eu)

The New Life exhibition, aimed at those organizing weddings and christenings, gets under way at the Mediterranean Expo Center in Paiania, eastern Attica. The exhibition ends on January 21. (Info: www.newlife-expo.gr)

The 23rd annual Book Bazaar opens in Kotzia Square, central Athens. To February 10. The book stalls will be open every day of the week from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Entrance is free.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its November data on turnover in industry.

Athens-listed company Akritas will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

SUNDAY

Stores will open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as is customary on the first Sunday of every retail sales period.

A demonstration to express opposition to the Prespes agreement between Athens and Skopje regarding the renaming of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, is scheduled to take place at Syntagma Square, central Athens, starting at 2 p.m.