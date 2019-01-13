Tesla is proposing advanced technologies for power storage combined with the development of photovoltaic systems with the aim of enhancing the energy sufficiency of the Greek islands that are not connected to the grid.

Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis was recently presented with an integrated proposal by the global leader in energy storage for the replacement of the islands’ existing diesel-powered electricity production units with modern energy storage systems that would reduce the cost of production by 15 to 30 percent.

The power supply of non-connected islands currently costs 250 euros per megawatt/hour, while, according to ministry sources, Tesla’s proposal combined with the reduction of renewable energy production prices would cut that figure to 170 euros per MWh.

The Tesla officials showed Stathakis a study on how the proposed system would operate on the island of Rhodes. The ministry countered that the island of Limnos would be more appropriate for such a plan given that demand on Rhodes fluctuates due to tourism flows.

Tesla presented a system similar to that employed on the islands of American Samoa in the Pacific Ocean, one of the most advanced microgrids in the world, which can provide full power supply for three consecutive days without sunshine, while batteries can be fully charged within just seven hours.