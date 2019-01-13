The Super League resumed after three weeks of forced recess due to the referee strike, with PAOK and Olympiakos scoring away wins, while Atromitos and Panathinaikos conceded draws at home.

In its first game after the departure of its top scorer, Aleksandar Prijovic, PAOK scored three goals in the last 25 minutes of the game at Asteras Tripolis on Sunday to win 3-0 and preserve its eight-point advantage over Olympiakos.

The leaders’ goals came from Adelino Vieirinha, Mauricio and an own goal by Costas Triantafyllopoulos. Leo Matos left PAOK with 10 men with the score already at 2-0.

Olympiakos defeated Levadiakos 2-0 at Livadia for its third consecutive league win, courtesy of goals by Costas Fortounis and Miguel Angel Guerrero.

The Reds have now opened a four-point gap from third-placed Atromitos that drew 2-2 at home with sixth Panetolikos.

Panathinaikos, in fifth, also drew 2-2 at home with Xanthi, as its goals by Yiannis Bouzoukis and Dimitris Kolovetsios were matched by the brace from Matias Castro, his second from a penalty shot deep in injury time.

In other weekend games Larissa saw off bottom team Apollon 3-0 and OFI drew 1-1 with Panionios.

On Monday Aris hosts Lamia and PAS Giannina entertains champion AEK.