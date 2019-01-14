Tourism Minister and ANEL MP Kountoura says 'unequivocally' supports gov't

Greek Tourism Minister and Independent Greeks (ANEL) MP Elena Kountoura said on Monday that she "unequivocally" supports the government ahead of a confidence vote this week, breaking with party leader Panos Kammenos who quit the coalition on Sunday.

"I unequivocally support the government to complete it work," Kountoura said in a statement carried by the Athens-Maceddonia News Agency.

"I am staying consciously clear of petty political games and, as I've always done throughout my political career, I will continue to proceed seriously, responsibly and with the national interest at heart," she said.

Kountoura added that her right to vote according to her conscience was non-negotiable.