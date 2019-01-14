NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Tourism Minister and ANEL MP Kountoura says 'unequivocally' supports gov't

TAGS: Politics

Greek Tourism Minister and Independent Greeks (ANEL) MP Elena Kountoura said on Monday that she "unequivocally" supports the government ahead of a confidence vote this week, breaking with party leader Panos Kammenos who quit the coalition on Sunday.

"I unequivocally support the government to complete it work," Kountoura said in a statement carried by the Athens-Maceddonia News Agency.

"I am staying consciously clear of petty political games and, as I've always done throughout my political career, I will continue to proceed seriously, responsibly and with the national interest at heart," she said. 

Kountoura added that her right to vote according to her conscience was non-negotiable. 

 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 