Police detain 20 people outside Athens Concert Hall amid protest against Prespes deal

TAGS: Politics, Protest

Police detained 20 people who had gathered outside the Athens Concert Hall to protest against the Prespes name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lauded the pact during an event on Sunday night.

The protesters, who had with them a banner calling for a referendum on the name deal, were briefly taken to the Athens police headquarters.

Tsipras's coalition partner Panos Kammenos called for a referendum on the name deal on Sunday after quitting the government in protest at the Prespes agreement.

It was unclear whether the protesters had any connection to Kammenos or his party, the Independent Greeks.
 

 

