Sgouridis: ANEL ministers keeping seats 'have received political trade-offs'

In comments to Skai television on Monday, the vice president of the Independent Greeks (ANEL) junior coalition partner, indicated that any ANEL ministers who retain their cabinet positions following the departure of ANEL leader Panos Kammenos "have received political trade-offs."

Sgouridis's comments referred in particular Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura and Deputy Agricultural Development Minister Vassilis Kokkalis who have indicated that they will back the government in a confidence vote this week.

"They have committed the worst offense, and all for their seat," he said. "It seems that they are negotiating with the government for a vote."

He noted that the ministers had noted made their position clear in recent weeks as have Costas Zouraris and Thanassis Papachristopoulos. "If certain people are playing games we as ANEL will eject them," he said.

Papachristopoulos has said he will back the Prespes deal while Zouraris opposes the deal but has said he will back the government in a confidence vote.

