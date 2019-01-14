Deputy Agriculture Minister Kokkalis says will support gov't in confidence vote

Deputy Agricultural Development Minister Vassilis Kokkalis confirmed on Monday that he would support the government in a vote of confidence this week.

Kokkalis, who is on an on official visit to China, thanked Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader for their cooperation, noting that "each of us has our own political course and is judged by society on the basis of that."

"History showed that what united us was stronger than political differences and led us a few months ago to the exit from the periods of the memorandums," he said, referring to the coalition between leftist SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Kammenos's right-wing ANEL.

Earlier on Monday Kammenos removed Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura from ANEL's group of MPs for saying she would support the government in a confidence vote.

