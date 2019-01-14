Kammenos removes Kokkalis from ANEL group of MPs

Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader Panos Kammenos dismissed Deputy Agricultural Development Minister Vassilis Kokkalis from ANEL's parliamentary group on Monday shortly after the latter confirmed that he would support the government in a vote of confidence this week.

The ejection of Kokkalis from ANEL's group followed that of Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura.

Kammenos had said on Sunday that he would dismiss ANEL ministers who insisted on keeping their ministerial seats ahead of a vote of confidence in the government this week.

The dismissals reduce the party's representation in the country's 300-seat Parliament to five.

