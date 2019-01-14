Albanian convict fatally knifed in high-security Korydallos Prison

The Albanian convict Arber Bako is believed to have been fatally knifed in Attica's high-security Korydallos Prison, reports said on Monday.

The circumstances of the reported knifing were not revealed.

Bako had been in Korydallos had been in Korydallos following a conviction for the attempted murder of the lawyer Giorgos Antonopoulos in connection with Energa and Hellas Power embezzlement cases.

He has also been linked to other murders, including that of the lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos, as well as several attempted killings.

The circumstances of the reported knifing were not revealed.

