Kammenos says leaving post "with head held high"

Defense Minister and Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader Panos Kammenos, who quit the leftist-led coalition on Sunday, on Monday thanked Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and said he was leaving "with my head held high."

During a speech at the ministry taking stock of his time at its helm, Kammenos said he wanted to thank "from my heart" Greece's military and political leadership for contributing towards implementing a program in the middle of a financial crisis that cut the ministry's budget by 60 percent.

Earlier, during an event organized by the Hellenic Navy General Staff, Kammenos said he was most proud of maintaining morale and cohesion in the forces in spite of big cutbacks and that he was leaving with "my head held high."

He added that "if any mistakes were made, I apologize publicly, but I want to assure you that they were not intentional."

