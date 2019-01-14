Pepi Svoronou Retrospective | Athens | January 15 - February 23

The National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET) pays tribute to Pepi Svoronou (1934-2011) with a comprehensive retrospective of her work as a visual artist, a capacity that is often overshadowed by her reputation as a fashion designer. The show spans the entire course of Svoronou's career, from her early days as a graduate of the Athens School of Fine Arts, where she studied under the great Spyros Papaloukas and Yiannis Moralis, and her forays into the avant-garde in the 1960s and 70s, to her experiments with expressionism in the 1980s and the inspiration she drew from the German Neue Wilde movement. The exhibition at MIET's Eynardou Mansion opens on Tuesday, January 15, at 8 p.m. and opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eynardou Mansion, 20 Aghiou Constantinou &

Menandrou, Omonia, tel 210.323.4267