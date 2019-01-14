NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Zakynthos quake compensation to reach 670,000 euros

TAGS: Earthquake

Settlements over damages suffered as a result of a strong earthquake that struck the Ionian island of Zakynthos on October 26 last year are expected to come to 670,000 euros, Greece’s association of insurers said Monday.

According to the 30 insurance companies polled by the association, total damages following the  6.4-magnitude quake, which destroyed homes, businesses and property on the island, came to over 129 million euros.

