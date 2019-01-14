Four Greek companies heading to Green Week Berlin

Four Greek companies will participate in the 84th International Green Week Berlin food and drink fair that opens in the German capital on Friday and concludes on January 27: They are Armakadi, Bioagros SA, Goji Spirit and Tsakalakis Cretan Products and will participate in the Greek stand put together by KLNi Promotion, a member of the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



Their attendance is backed by the Greek Ministry of Agricultural Development Food, with the support of the chamber.



The Greek enterprises will have the opportunity to seek commercial deals with importers, distributors, restaurants and organic product retail chains.