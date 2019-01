The threat of new elections in Greece kept upward pressure on its bond yields, with its 10-year government bond yield two basis points higher at 4.30 percent on Monday.



Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday said he would call a confidence vote in his government after his coalition ally quit, depriving him of a parliamentary majority and raising the possibility of a snap election.



Greece is expected to bring a new syndication to market soon but further political uncertainty and any rise in yields may skewer its chances of a new deal in the short term.



[Reuters]