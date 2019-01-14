Teachers clash with police again during rally

Riot police spray tear gas at a group of educators and unionists during a protest rally in downtown Athens, on Monday. Similar clashes between riot squad officers and teachers at a rally on Friday have strained relations between the union representing police officers, who were accused of using excessive force, and the citizens’ protection minister. On Monday the union accused Olga Gerovasili of ‘playing political games’ after she said riot police displayed ‘impermissible and politically dangerous’ behavior at Friday’s protest, during which two people were injured. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]