ND chief dismisses ‘staged divorce,’ calls for snap elections

One day after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s right-wing coalition partner quit the alliance, main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis dismissed the move as a “staged divorce,” while renewing his call for early elections.



“The SYRIZA-ANEL alliance still exists. [The two parties] have just merged. However, their mentality which led the country to an unprecedented downfall will affect us for a long time to come,” Mitsotakis told a TV interview.



“Tsipras and Kammenos are in perfect agreement so that they each get their way,” Mitsotakis added.



In the same interview, Mitsotakis insisted that his party will not back Greece’s name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), adding that elections are the “clearest solution” for the country at the moment.



He added that if the Prespes deal is not ratified by Greek lawmakers now, his party will renegotiate its terms if it is elected.