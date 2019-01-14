NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Kammenos reiterates all-out opposition to name deal

One day after his nationalist party quit the SYRIZA-led coalition over the Prespes accord, Panos Kammenos said he would back a censure motion by New Democracy on the condition that its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis publicly commits not to accept a deal that will include the term “Macedonia” and that he will never negotiate the term.

“We insist on no use at all of the term ‘Macedonia’,” Kammenos said on a TV interview.

“I will do anything permitted by the Constitution to prevent the deal from going through,” he added.

