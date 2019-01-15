Recent developments have reinforced concerns that domestic politics has degenerated into a ridiculous bazaar.



Deputies are seen defecting from their parties and/or changing their position on crucial issues. At the same time, political parties are unraveling as they become targets of hostile takeovers.



Amid this environment, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to separate well-meaning political gestures from backstage horse-trading and staged breakups.



Greek voters, who have long been skeptical about the country’s political system, are regrettably now given even more reason to believe nothing of what they see or hear.



It’s a very dangerous development for democracy.