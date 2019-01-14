Jermaine Love somehow manages to score from a buzzer-beating floater to win the game for Holargos against Panionios.

Promitheas almost forced Olympiakos’s second loss in the Basket League, but the Reds held on to stay one point behind leader Panathinaikos.

Playing at Patra on Sunday, Olympiakos trailed for most of the first half, but bounced back to advance by up to 14 points (75-61) in the last quarter. Promitheas got within striking distance in the end, and the Reds were relieved to emerge victorious with an 80-77 score.

PAOK scored probably the most important win of the weekend, as it inflicted the season’s third defeat on surprise team Peristeri. The Champions League challenger won 87-73 in a match dominated by three-pointers in Thessaloniki.

Panathinaikos welcomed new signing Sean Kilpatrick at the game with Kymi on Monday, and the US guard scored 20 points in the Greens’ 87-62 victory at Halkida. The champion has also brought back forward Adreian Payne to its roster.

Aris took a stride to safety toward Rethymno, winning 76-74 in a tight game on Crete. Ifaistos made it six out of six on Limnos beating Lavrio 80-76, and AEK saw off Kolossos Rhodes 94-79 in Athens.

Yet the most exciting game of the weekend took place on Saturday at Holargos: With three seconds left on the clock Panionios snatched the lead 73-72 through a Davion Berry triple, only for Jermaine Love to score from an off-balance floater and give Holargos a 74-73 victory.