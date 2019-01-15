Potami MP Danellis is expelled from party, says spokesman

Centrist Potami lawmaker Spyros Danellis, who announced on Monday he will support the government in a confidence motion called by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, will be expelled from the party, its spokesman said on Tuesday.



“Danellis told Theodorakis that he will support the government in the no-confidence motion. We cannot have part of Potami in the opposition and one lawmaker in the government majority. It is self-evident that Danellis is expelled from Potami when he violates decisions of the [party] conference and the parliamentary group,” Dimitris Tsiordas was quoted as telling Open TV.



On Monday, Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis told Danellis the party will vote against the government in the confidence motion but will support the Prespes accord when it is presented in Parliament.