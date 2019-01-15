Greek bond yields hit one-month low as PM expected to survive confidence vote
Greek government bond yields dropped across the curve on Tuesday morning, as expectations grew that the country’s leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would survive a parliamentary vote of confidence.
Greece’s 10-year bond yield dropped to a one-month low of 4.267 pct on Tuesday, down 2 bps on the day, while five-year yields were down 3 bps to 3.21 pct. [Reuters]